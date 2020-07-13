CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, North Wildwood, Wildwood Irish Fall Festival

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — You can add North Wildwood’s Irish Fall Festival to the long list of events canceled by COVID-19. Organizers say because of current restrictions they aren’t sure if they could pull the festival together in September.

So they’re making the call now to give everyone enough of a heads up to change plans.

