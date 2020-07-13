Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — You can add North Wildwood’s Irish Fall Festival to the long list of events canceled by COVID-19. Organizers say because of current restrictions they aren’t sure if they could pull the festival together in September.
2020 North Wildwood Irish Fall Festival has been cancelled, will resume September 2021. pic.twitter.com/v116tUsZ2o
— North Wildwood PD (@NorthWildwoodPD) July 13, 2020
So they’re making the call now to give everyone enough of a heads up to change plans.
