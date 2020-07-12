ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — There is outrage in Allentown Sunday morning after video of a police officer holding down a man with his knee during an arrest was posted to the Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley Facebook page. The video of the arrest was recorded on Saturday afternoon outside of St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Hospital.

Just seven seconds into the clip, you can see one of three responding officers put his knee on the man’s neck.

The incident is now prompting protests in the area.

Someone driving by the arrest captured it on cell phone video.

At first, the Allentown police are holding the man down, with his face in the pavement and then one of the cops places their knee on the man’s neck.

This is the same style of arrest that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this past May and resulted in massive racial justice and police reform protests around the world.

Last night, the video prompted a protest in Allentown organized by Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley.

Both Allentown’s Mayor Ray O’Connell and Police Chief Glenn Grannitz showed up at that protests to ease tensions.

As far as we know it ended without incident.

There is a lot that is unclear about this incident, including what led up to the arrest, but people are demanding answers.

Police haven’t released that information or the man’s name and condition.

Body cam footage has also not been released yet.

The group Black Lives Matter to the Lehigh Valley is demanding for police to release the information.

Earlier this month, the police department released its use of force policy.

It specifically bans choke holds and neck restraints like the one seen in the video.

CBS3 has reached out to the mayor and police chief but are waiting for a response.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.