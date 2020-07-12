PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man suffered serious head injuries when the ATV he was driving crashed into a vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say. The accident happened on the 3300 block of N. Broad Street near Ontario Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the 23-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed, heading northbound in the right lane on the 3300 block of N. Broad Street approaching Ontario Street, when he crashed into a Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound on Broad Street, making a left to continue onto Ontario Street.
Police say at the time of the accident traffic on Broad Street had stopped to allow the 37-year-old driver make the left turn, but the driver of the ATV was traveling too fast to stop before contact was made.
The 23-year-old man suffered critical head trauma and was transported to Temple University Hospital.
Officials say an arrest and charges are pending further investigation of the accident.
