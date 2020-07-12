Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot 11 times in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry section. It happened at 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of South Etting Street.
Police say the victim suffered 11 gunshot wounds throughout his body while he was sitting in a vehicle.
He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.
