By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot 11 times in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry section. It happened at 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of South Etting Street.

Police say the victim suffered 11 gunshot wounds throughout his body while he was sitting in a vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.

