PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s time for SEPTA’s annual “Trolley Tunnel Blitz.” SEPTA crews will be working around the clock through July 20 performing critical maintenance and station upgrades.
SEPTA trolley routes 10, 11, 13, 34, and 36 will not operate in the Center City tunnel this weekend.
Another change is that trolley service will begin and end at 40th and Market Streets.
We’re told customers can board SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line at 40th Street station for travel to-and-from Center City.
For more information on changes made due to the “Trolley Tunnel Blitz,” click here.
