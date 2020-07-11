Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teens tell police they were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section right after seeing green laser lights pointed at them. The two 18-year-old males were sitting outside on the 18oo block of Hart Lane when a black SUV pulled up.
That’s when they saw the lasers pointed at them and heard multiple gunshots.
One victim was shot in the foot. The other was shot on the foot and on the side of his stomach.
Both were taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
