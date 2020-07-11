PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurants show resilience as Philadelphia eateries are dealing with a one-two punch. First, they get shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, their outdoor dining option is threatened by a tropical storm.

The weather has cleared up quite a bit and restaurant owners are doing whatever they feel is necessary in order to secure open spaces for their customers.

Patrons are enjoying their food and drinks at freshly minted Spring Garden restaurant Juno. The outdoor venue was set to open on May 1, but a construction delay due to the COVID-19 shutdown pushed the date back.

Anticipation led to a completely booked evening with health and safety as their primary focus, and reservations are spread out.

“I think that people are really understanding in this time with all the practices and policies going on, we have full reservation books and we’re excited what the future brings,” Juno general manager Josh Philips said.

Over in Center City, Mission Taqueria finally got a permit for outdoor seating. The restaurant now has 80 tables, compared to the 120 they had upstairs. The owner had to order lights, tablecloths, chairs and everything that comes with outdoor seating. The garage across the street is also helping out, allowing them to use its lower level to seat customers.

Although the first day was washed out by Friday’s rain from Tropical Storm Fay, the owner says it’s nice to have that connection with the community again.

“It feels just good to be serving people again. You don’t realize how much you miss the hospitality aspect of your job until everyone’s gone,” Mission Taqueria owner Daniel McLaughlin said.