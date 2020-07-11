TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices ticked up again in New Jersey and around the nation due to a dip in demand and an increase in supply following the holiday weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was up a penny to $2.17.
Drivers were paying $2.81 a gallon at this time last year.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was up two pennies to $2.19. The national average was $2.75 at this time a year ago.
Analysts say reports of increasing coronavirus cases in some states may cause demand for gasoline to fluctuate in the coming weeks, and that could impact pump prices.
