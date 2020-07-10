PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash in Northeast Philadelphia critically injured two people overnight. The crash happened at Bustleton and Solly Avenues in the city’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, just before 2:30 a.m.
Investigators say a Honda was traveling northbound on Bustleton Avenue and an Infinity was headling westbound on Solly Avenue when the cars collided.
Police say the impact forced one of the cars to hit a house.
“It does not appear to be structural damage to the house. However, there is a fence that’s knocked down and will need to be attended to,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Nicholas DeBlasis said.
Two of the victims are in critical condition. One of the drivers was not hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
