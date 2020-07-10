OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has been battering the Jersey Shore on Friday with high wind, torrential rains, and flooding. There are tropical storm warnings are in effect for New Jersey’s entire coastline at least through Friday evening.

It has been raining hard for hours, Eyewitness News arrived in Ocean City around 3:30 a.m. Friday and that’s when it really started coming down.

Getting pretty windy here in Ocean City. Been raining over 4 hours straight on the boardwalk pic.twitter.com/2RBz4b00su — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) July 10, 2020

And it hasn’t really relented. Pooling in the streets, bubbling water at storm trains and massive amounts of water delaying and obstructing traffic was the norm in the morning.

Flash flood warning in effect in Ocean City NJ. We had to move our news van because of rapidly rising water levels on 31st street. Emergency Management is urging people to use higher elevated streets like Central and Wesley Ave to get around the island. — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) July 10, 2020

On the boards and on the sand, ripping winds that make walking around very unpleasant.

Ocean City Emergency Management wants people to stay aware of the forecasts. Heavy rain and flooding can impact parts of the island that don’t typically see tidal flooding.

They also want people to be vigilant and pay attention because you may have to move your cars to roads at a higher elevation.

OEM says Central and Wesley Avenues offer the safest routes to get across the island in Ocean City.

Up until recently, very few people have been out so far today.

“Nuts. It’s ridiculous man,” Marcus Miller of Egg Harbor City said. “I knew it was going to rain but come on. The streets are always flooded so I hope I can leave.”

Lots of flooding in Ocean a city, NJ. Mostly on the cross streets. @CBSPhilly #TropicalStormFay pic.twitter.com/l6jqsXEqkT — Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) July 10, 2020

Over in Ventnor City, the city dealt with flooding in some loy lying areas.

“Because we have so many dips and the sewage the way it runs, it’s really deceiving,” Ventnor City Police Chief Douglas Biagi said.

Biagi says Ventnor City Public Works were prepared, placing barricades and barrels in areas prone to flooding. But even some areas that don’t normally experience slow drainage were hit.

During breaks in the sky, families were out making the best of it.

“We decided to come out, let the kids see the ocean because it’s crazy,” Shelby Simmons said, ” and just be outside while we can then go back and bunker down later.”

So whether playing in a makeshift pool or doing stunts on the boardwalk, it was a nice break to get out of the house. Of course, there was a plan just in case they got caught in the rain.

“He’ll take his shirt off and put it on the kids,” Emma Magnus said, “and we’ll run home because we have the jogging stroller so we’re OK.”

The heavy winds did cause garbage cans and other small objects to blow away, but so far, there haven’t been any reports of injuries or downed trees in the area.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

CBS3’s Dan Koob and Alecia Reid contributed to this report.

