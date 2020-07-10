Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for help tracking down two suspects that robbed a phone store last month. Police say this happened on June 9 just before 7 p.m. at the iGenius Phone Store in the Mayfair section of the city.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they entered the store and approached the counter. That is when one of the suspects took out a handgun and demanded all of the phones.
Police say both suspects then began grabbing phones from inside the counter and put them in a blue plastic bag before fleeing the store.
One witness followed the suspects and says the suspects got into a green older model Chevy Trailblazer.
If you have any information on this incident, call police at 215-686-8477.
You must log in to post a comment.