By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a group of men caught on camera stealing an ATM machine in the city’s Olney section. It happened on the 490o block of N. 5th Street, around 4:19 a.m. June 1.

Investigators say the men used a U-Haul van to dislodge and take the ATM.

The ATM contained an unknown amount of money.

Police say the estimated value of loss and damage is $5,000.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

