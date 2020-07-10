Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a group of men caught on camera stealing an ATM machine in the city’s Olney section. It happened on the 490o block of N. 5th Street, around 4:19 a.m. June 1.
Investigators say the men used a U-Haul van to dislodge and take the ATM.
The ATM contained an unknown amount of money.
Police say the estimated value of loss and damage is $5,000.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
