PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lay’s chips are coming out with restaurant inspired flavors including, the Philly Cheesesteak. Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak chip is inspired by popular Philadelphia steak shop, Geno’s Steaks.
The steak shop tweeted an image of the chip bag Friday morning.
“Have you always wanted to try our cheesesteaks, but haven’t been able to make a trip to Philly? We’re excited to share that @lays is releasing a new chip flavor inspired by our cheesesteaks. All 5 restaurant-inspired flavors will be on shelves later this month for a limited time,” the tweet read.
Have you always wanted to try our cheesesteaks, but haven’t been able to make a trip to Philly? We’re excited to share that @lays is releasing a new chip flavor inspired by our cheesesteaks. All 5 restaurant-inspired flavors will be on shelves later this month for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/62dTH0JET7
— Geno's Steaks (@GenosSteaks) July 10, 2020
The Philly Cheesesteak chips are expected to be available later this month.
