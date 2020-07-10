PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- As the Phillies prepare to open their shortened 2020 season in just a few weeks, the biggest question surrounding the team centers on catcher J.T. Realmuto’s contract situation. The 29-year-old was one of the team’s best players in 2019 after being acquired in a trade with the Marlins. Only one year remains on his contract and, judging by the latest report, not much movement has been made towards an extension.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports that the Phillies and Realmuto’s agent have talked but “nothing is close.” The report then goes on to suggest that the organization could let Realmuto hit the market as a free agent before trying to re-sign him.

“In fact, the best bet at this point is that Realmuto hits the open market and the Phillies try to sign him then.”

The coronavirus pandemic does of course play a part in the conversation with many of the league’s teams saying that they will be operating at a loss this year due to no fans being allowed to attend. Speaking to reporters in a video call Thursday, Realmuto expressed some concern about how the virus could impact free agents but not himself.

“Not necessarily for myself, but it does concern me for the free-agency class as a whole,” said Realmuto. “The top guys usually find a way to get their dollars. Teams are going to want them, you know. Maybe if it’s not 20 teams that are in on you, now there’ll be five to 10. I just think that a lot of teams will be able to look at this as a time to take advantage and actually go for it instead of backing off.”

Realmuto went on to say that he’s not frustrated by the lack of progress on an extension, he understands it’s part of the business. But, he did say that he would rather “focus on the team” than on the negotiations at this point.

The catcher has the support of the team’s highest-paid player, outfielder Bryce Harper. After Realmuto hit an opposite field home run in an intrasquad game earlier this week, Harper could be heard yelling, “Sign him!”.