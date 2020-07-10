Comments
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a missing Amish teenager, who was last seen on June 21 in Lancaster County. Eighteen-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen on a farm on Stumptown Road in the community of Bird-In-Hand.
Officials say Stoltzfoos did not return from a church service.
Officials say Stoltzfoos is approximately 5-foot-10 and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron and a black head covering.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department or the FBI.
