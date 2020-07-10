PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a rainy start to the weekend but the summer season is in full swing now. Speaking of swings, this CBS3 Summerfest segment is looking for tennis fans.

You might remember last July CBS3’s Ukee Washington and Jessica Kartajlia got a tennis lesson from Philadelphia Freedoms coach Craig Kardon during a Summerfest broadcast from one of the team’s home matches.

Well, World Team Tennis returns this weekend and as part o the safety measures, all teams will play this season at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

Fans will be limited. So while most of us won’t be able to catch the action in person, we can watch the matches from home.

And when the Freedoms take the court, they will be joined by Sofia Kenin, this year’s Australian Open champion and the top-ranked U.S. Women’s Singles player.

CBS3 got the chance to catch-up with the tennis superstar to talk about her upcoming Philadelphia Freedoms debut.

The Freedoms play this Monday at 9 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.