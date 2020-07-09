Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What you know about dog to human years is wrong, according to a new study. The widely-known formula is one dog year equals seven human years.
Well, researchers tracked molecular changes of labrador retrievers.
They found a one-year-old dog actually compares to a 30-year-old human. Then when dogs turn seven, the rate they age starts decreasing.
The formula isn’t easy, but scientists hope their findings will help vets make more informed decisions when treating dogs.
