PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has died after police say he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened along the 2300 block of West Indiana Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
