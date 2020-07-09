Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Carroll Park section. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of Hobart Street.
Police say an 18-year-old was shot twice in the back and is in critical condition.
A 29-year-old was shot in the leg and is stable.
No word on any arrests or a motive in the shooting.
