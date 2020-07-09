PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All eyes are on the south Thursday, as a tropical low tries to develop. The area of tropical moisture is expected to ride up the east coast and approach the Delaware Valley Friday morning.

The area of disturbed weather has an 80% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours. The system would be named Fay, if it eventually strengthens. Regardless of intensity, impacts with this system will be felt across ALL neighborhoods; from the Shore Points to inland areas of the Lehigh Valley.

Friday morning rain will begin to fall from South to North. Morning rainfall will be torrential in spots, especially in Delaware and South Jersey. As the morning progresses, we expect widespread, locally heavy rain throughout the day. As much as 1-4 inches of rain could fall from Friday morning through late Friday night.

The flood threat is high at this time for any location that is prone to flooding. Creeks and rivers may become swollen aiding to the potential for flooding.

Poor Beach conditions will unfold. It’ll be a windy day along the Jersey Shore points. Thunderstorms are possible and can turn strong to severe Friday afternoon. Isolated tornados are possible, as well as strong winds.

In addition, seas will be rough along the coast. Dangerous and life-threatening rip currents will develop Friday, a high risk for rip currents will remain possible through the weekend.

A cold front will be moving into the area Saturday prompting storms and some local downpours. Sunday looks to be quieter but thunderstorms aren’t out of the question through Monday.