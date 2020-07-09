Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a missing toddler. Police say 2-year-old King Hill was last seen at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday near 31st and Page Streets in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
He is three feet tall, 32 pounds, thin build, light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with any information on King’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-685-3257 or call 911.
