PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) — Sixty-four firefighters from across the Philadelphia region will graduation from the Fire Academy on Monday. The members of Class 197 include firefighter cadets from Philadelphia, Upper Darby and Chester fire departments.
Only cadets, dignitaries and fire academy staff will be allowed on academy grounds due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel, Upper Darby Fire Chief Michael Gove and Chester City Fire Commissioner William C. Rigby IV will also be in attendance.
The ceremony will take place on Monday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m.
The cadets arrived at the academy in September 2019 and have since participated in a training program that includes fire suppression, hazardous materials awareness and fire-and-life-safety education.
They also became certified emergency medical technicians or EMTs.
You can watch the graduation ceremony on CBSN Philly.
