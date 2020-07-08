Comments
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Wegmans has announced it’s closing all 12 of its “Pub” restaurants for good. There are several locations in our area, including in King of Prussia, as well as other parts of Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia.
Wegmans initially shut down the restaurants when the pandemic hit, but now we’ve learned the closures are permanent.
No employees will be laid off. Instead, they will be offered other positions in the company.
