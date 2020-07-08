Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State University announced plans to bring back students, faculty, and staff for the normal start of classes next month. Classes are on scheduled to begin Aug. 25.
The plan, announced by President Tony Allen, includes regular COVID-19 testing, social distancing, and hybird in-person and virtual instruction.
Residence halls will be filled at a rate of about 75%, leaving rooms for students who test positive to quarantine.
