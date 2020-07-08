PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will waive all protest-related code violation notices issued from demonstrations between May 30 and June 30, Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday. The approved Law Department and Office of Administrative Review recommendation include disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, curfew violations and related offenses.
“My decision to wave these violations is not a statement on the validity of the individual citations,” Kenney said in a statement. “Rather, it is a recognition of the core concerns that caused thousands to demonstrate on the streets of Philadelphia. In waiving these notices, I recognize that those issues are vitally important, that the pain of those marching is very real, and that their message — Black lives matter — needs to be heard every day until systemic racism is fully eradicated from this city and nation.”
The mayor said anyone who was issued a CVN between May 30 and June 30 and hasn’t paid doesn’t have to anything. Anyone who was issued a CVN and has paid can contact OAR for a refund at 215-567-2605.
The waived CVNs do not include criminal matters within the District Attorney’s Office’s purview, Kenney said.
