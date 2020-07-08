DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A former Catholic priest from Bucks County is now behind bars after pleading guilty Wednesday to child sex abuse charges. After his guilty plea, Francis Trauger, a former Archdiocese of Philadelphia priest, was ordered to spend one-and-a-half to three years in jail.

The 74-year-old wore a mask, suit and tie and had nothing to say walking into the Bucks County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Back in November, Trauger was accused of molesting two boys at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown, not far from Levittown.

The abuse happened between 1993 and 2003, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

“No one is above the law, even those who commit their wicked crimes against our most vulnerable, our children. Even if that was decades ago in the name of service to God,” Weintraub said.

At the time of the abuse, Trauger’s victims were altar boys, ages 11 and 12. But both victims came forward last year, likely motivated by the 2018 grand jury report that revealed the names of 300 priests who were accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children.

“Former Catholic priest Father Francis Trauger is headed to today state prison for molesting two boys decades ago. He will now be branded as a registered sex offender for community protection, possibly for the rest of his life,” Weintraub said.

A judge told Trauger that any good he did during his priesthood he “tore down and destroyed.”