PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia last month. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
The deadly shooting happened June 28, shortly after 6:30 p.m., on the 2100 block of South 64th Street.
Prior to the shooting, the suspect was wearing a neon yellow T-Shirt with black writing “PROOF” across the chest, black athletic-type sweatpants with two neon yellow vertical stripes on the outside of each leg, and a pair of light-colored athletic-type shoes.
Police say right before the shooting, he changed into a black T-Shirt.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his early to mid-twenties, approximately 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds, with a thin built and a receding hairline and a scruffy beard.
To submit a tip via telephone, call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. All tips will be confidential.
