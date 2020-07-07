PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Philadelphia Phillies and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, General Manager Matt Klentak announced Tuesday. Infielder Scott Kingery, pitcher Tommy Hunter and three coaches are not in camp after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Klentak says Kingery and Hunter are feeling 100% and ready to get back on the field but are going through the protocols. They will be back as soon as they are able.
He explained outfielder Adam Haseley’s absence from preseason camp. Haseley has been absent due to a lab error with his coronavirus test.
Haseley took a COVID-19 test and it was sent in with the rest of the team’s test but the Phillies never received a test result for Haseley.
“Adam’s absence was because of a lab error, that’s probably the best way I could put it,” Klentak said.
He retook the test and got a negative result.
Tuesday was the first day Haseley could report to camp.
