PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After Monday’s round of severe weather, this stormy and muggy pattern continues today. Unlike Monday, today’s storms do not appear to be as widespread.
This afternoon promises scattered thunderstorms over the region. Plenty of instability will give way to a few of these storms to turn strong to severe. At this time the severe weather threat appears to remain isolated in nature.
Even so, a number of these storms can pack a punch, prompting heavy rain and localized flooding.
Storms will once again be slow movers, due to the lack of steering that helps push these storms forward. Areas of concern include cities that saw significant rainfall on Monday.
Steamy conditions will add fuel for afternoon storms. Dew point temperatures will once again be in the low 70s, making it an uncomfortable afternoon. Temperatures will once again soar into the upper 80s and low 90s in spots but it’s the heat index that you really want to pay attention to. “Feel like” temperatures will be closer to the triple digits.
The scattered storm threat is likely to continue Wednesday. Wednesday’s storms look to be more numerous in coverage compared to today’s storm potential. More widespread active weather returns on Friday, as a heavy rain event looks to take shape for Friday and Saturday.
