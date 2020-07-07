CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Need to head to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission? Expect a long wait. After being closed for months due to the pandemic, the Motor Vehicle Commission centers are open again, and customers are facing long lines.

Droves of people rushed to the centers bright and early, only to see many people already ahead of them. In fact, officials are urging people to hold off from making the trip for at least a week, if they’re able to.

Chopper 3 was over offices in Turnersville, West Deptford and Cherry Hill, as customers patiently waited their turn for in-person services.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The long lines make social distancing difficult to follow, but people are wearing masks. They’ve also packed their patience. In Cherry Hill, some people were standing in line for more than five hours.

“I got here at 6 a.m. and I’m still waiting,” Gerald Smith, of Cherry Hill, said.

“It’s hot, it’s humid. The line wraps around the building so you’re waiting to get through and finally got up here, got my ticket and everything, and now you gotta wait some more,” Cedric Presson, of Camden, said.

Meanwhile, others say the wait is worth it.

“Yes, because I’m tired of riding with expired tags. I call it riding dirty,” Aneesah Davis, of Cherry Hill, said.

The state is keeping motor vehicle centers closed on Mondays throughout July to give crews time to do a deep cleaning of the buildings.