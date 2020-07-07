Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many Philadelphia-area universities and colleges have issued reopening plans as the number of positive cases of the coronavirus decrease and Pennsylvania begins to move into the green phase. Schools canceled in-person classes in March due to the pandemic, but many plan to reopen for in-person teaching in fall while others say they will remain online.
Here is a list of schools that have released their plans for reopening:
- Community College of Philadelphia
- Bryn Mawr College
- Drexel University
- Jefferson University
- La Salle University
- Penn State University
- Rutgers University
- St. Joeseph’s University
- Swarthmore College
- Temple University
- University of the Arts
- University of Pennsylvania
-
- Villanova University
- West Chester University
-
- Delaware State University
