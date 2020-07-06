PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have released their schedule for the coronavirus-shortened season. The Phils will open their season Friday, July 24, at home vs. the Marlins.
That three-game set is followed by a visit from the New York Yankees.
The Phillies will play 40 games vs. the NL East and 20 against the AL East in the abbreviated 60-game season.
The Phils close the season with a six-game road trip vs. the defending champion Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays, with the regular season ending on Sept. 27.
Another highlight includes the trade deadline on Aug. 31.
Check out the full schedule in the tweet below.
Also, new this season, the NL will feature a designated hitter.
