PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is dead after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of South 17th Street.
The man was shot multiple times in the head and was pronounced at the scene, police say.
Another man was shot in the back and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.
So far, no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
