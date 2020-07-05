NEW JERSEY (CBS) — NJ Transit will begin operating on its full weekday service on Monday. Service for rail and light rail will resume all over the state.
Trains and buses are still operating at 50% capacity for social distancing reasons.
NJ Transit says it’s continuing to disinfect vehicles every 24 hours and clean frequently touched surfaces.
Commuters are being asked to use touchless payment through the NJ Transit app.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
All public-facing NJ Transit employees will be required to wear face masks, as will customers as required by Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 125.
NJ Transit will also launch a “SAFE NJ” messaging campaign, installing graphics throughout stations and vehicles to encourage social distancing and other public health measures.
NJ Transit commuters can see more of the guidelines by clicking here.
You must log in to post a comment.