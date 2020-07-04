Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Wilmington, late Friday night. It happened just before 11:45 p.m. in front of the Diamond Materials highway and site development company on the 900 block of South Heald Street.
The 24-year-old man was crossing the road when he was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The driver of the Tahoe was not injured and stayed on scene
Investigators say South Heald Street is dark and there is no artificial lighting in the area.
You must log in to post a comment.