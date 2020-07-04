PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia sports mascots are keeping busy this Fourth of July. The Phanatic took a cruise through Glenside in Montgomery County.
The town’s annual Independence Day parade was canceled, and because the Phanatic always marches in it, they decided to drive through the neighborhood on a truck.
Of course, the Phanatic looks a little different, with his blue tail.
Meanwhile, you guessed it, Gritty was also having some solitary fun on this Independence Day.
The Flyers’ mascot went boogie boarding on the beach alone, and that’s the right thing to do during a pandemic.
Boogies are for boarding, not for eating. pic.twitter.com/cuOGprXeJe
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) July 4, 2020
Gritty captioned its Twitter post, “Boogies are for boarding, not for eating.”
