PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 has definitely changed how we live our lives and the everyday activities we’re used to. It’s summer, we’re used to seeing the Phillies in action.

America’s favorite pastime had to make some adjustments due to the coronavirus, but the boys of summer are back.

The views are familiar but the situation certainly is unique.

Eyewitness News was inside a mostly empty Citizens Bank Park where the Phillies are getting ready for Spring Training 2.0.

The players are socially distancing to the best of their abilities as the stadium has been repurposed to get the Phillies ready for a 60 game sprint.

Some players and coaches are wearing masks while playing socially distanced catch.

Phillies Place 4 On Injured List With No Specific Injury

But that’s been the norm.

We saw Andrew McCutchen take part in batting practice coming off a torn ACL in his left knee.

33 year old Andrew McCutchen taking swings during Spring Training 2.0. Coming off a torn ACL pic.twitter.com/fU0VSRP9EB — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) July 3, 2020

We also saw Bryce Harper poke his head out earlier wearing a J.T. Realmuto shirt.

And Joe Girardi, it’s been so long since he was introduced, you may need to be reminded, but this is his first year as the Phillies new skipper.

“It’s just different, so I think the focus has to be doing things the right way and I think that the veterans have to set the example. And not complain about ‘this is uncomfortable,’ of course it’s uncomfortable but we also know how much we really, truly missed the game and being at the ballpark. You can’t ever forget that, because we were all dying to get back and whatever it takes, let’s do this, let’s play games and go have fun and let’s go win,” Girardi said about the season restarting.

So things will certainly be different throughout this camp in South Philadelphia.

The team will use fields at FDR Park and Citizens Bank Park.