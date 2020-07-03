CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed overnight in North Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street.

Police found a man shot multiple times in the chest. He died at the hospital.

Police believe the victim was riding a rented Indego bike when he was shot.

There’s no word on a motive and so far no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

