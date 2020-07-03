CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Malls and pool clubs reopened Friday in Philadelphia, a week after they opened across the rest of Pennsylvania. This week Vesper Day Club in Northern Liberties had a soft reopening.

The team says they spent the last four months deep cleaning the club. If you go, you must make a reservation, and wear a mask, unless you are at your assigned location.

State law lets Vesper operate at 50% capacity, but it’s imposing a 20% cap.

Meanwhile, stores inside of Philadelphia’s Fashion District also reopened Friday

All common area seating has been removed and the food court is closed.

The mall must remain at 50% capacity.

