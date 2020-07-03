Comments
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Malls and pool clubs reopened Friday in Philadelphia, a week after they opened across the rest of Pennsylvania. This week Vesper Day Club in Northern Liberties had a soft reopening.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The team says they spent the last four months deep cleaning the club. If you go, you must make a reservation, and wear a mask, unless you are at your assigned location.
State law lets Vesper operate at 50% capacity, but it’s imposing a 20% cap.
Meanwhile, stores inside of Philadelphia’s Fashion District also reopened Friday
All common area seating has been removed and the food court is closed.
The mall must remain at 50% capacity.
You must log in to post a comment.