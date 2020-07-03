UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State University has announced that a student from the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences has died after COVID-19 complications and respiratory failure. University officials say, Juan Garcia, 21, of Allentown, died June 30.
This is the first known death related to COVID-19 among Penn State students.
“We are profoundly saddened to learn about Juan’s untimely death during this pandemic,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims. “While I did not know Juan personally, we have learned through conversations with those closest to him that this young man had a remarkable spirit and was greatly loved. I know our entire campus community sends our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they grieve this unthinkable loss. It is a poignant reminder that no one among us is immune to the worst consequences of this virus.”
Garcia was living off-campus in State College when he began to feel ill. He traveled home to Allentown on June 19 and was tested for COVID-19 on June 20, according to Penn State.
The university is now in the process of reaching out to those who may have been in contact with Garcia while he was contagious.
Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with Garcia is asked to call the University Health Services 24/7 Advice Nurse at 814-863-4463.
