PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car theft in Northeast Philadelphia ends with two children found safe and a man in custody, Thursday morning. Investigators say a man took a Ford Focus parked outside of a takeout restaurant on the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue, just after 1 a.m.
Police say the mother left the engine running and went in to pick up an order. Investigators say her 3-week-old son and 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter were sleeping in the back seat.
“The two children, age three weeks and a year and a half, were in the back seat of the vehicle, both in separate car seats, and the children were actually sleeping. So they may not even have known that the vehicle had been stolen,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police have taken a 25-year-old man into custody. The special victims unit is now investigating.
