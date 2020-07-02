PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news, Sixers fans. Ben Simmons is healthy and will be with the team when they report to Orlando next week. On Wednesday, coach Brett Brown said Simmons was 100% and the guard reiterated that today.

He is ready for the NBA restart in Orlando.

After injuring his back in late February, Simmons was absent for the Sixers’ final eight games before the coronavirus shut down the league.

“I’m feeling good, I put on a lot more muscle, just ready to go,” Simmons said. “This is kind of like a resetting point. I was able to get pilates in almost every day, lifting weights and taking care of my body and getting back to 100%.”

The Sixers’ All-Star is ready physically, but all NBA players are mentally coming to terms with heading into a bubble in Orlando.

Simmons says he’s prepared for that as well.

“I trust in the NBA and those older vets. It’s also, this is our job. I don’t have any problems with people who want to sit out, everybody’s personal stuff is different so I can’t really speak for anybody else but personally, for me, I want to get out there and play. I feel like it’s my responsibility to go down there and represent Philadelphia,” Simmons said.

When the season kicks off in August, Simmons believes the Sixers have a golden opportunity in front of them.

“We’ve beaten the best teams in the league, so we are ready to compete. We are a young, healthy team right now, so we are looking to grab this opportunity and go all the way. We know what we are capable of,” he said.

Simmons and the Sixers will hit the restart having to deal with a loaded Eastern Conference, one where they currently sit sixth in the standings.