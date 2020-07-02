HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — Young people across the region are learning a lot during this period of protest and unrest. Two Montgomery County teenagers are fighting for justice for all in their community.

“There was pushback from members of the community that didn’t support the movement,” Martina Kernosh said.

A rally was organized by two high school students, pushing to raise awareness about racial injustice in their Hatboro community.

When did Martina decide to become an ally?

“What made me realize that I needed to get more involved with allyship was seeing how hateful my community was,” Martina said. “Seeing the terrible things they’re putting on Facebook.”

Martina says she’s seen it play out time and time again, so with the backing of Put People First! PA, the community came out to hold law enforcement, government officials and neighbors to a high standard of justice and equality.

“Our community isn’t immune to this and it has never been,” Martina said.

For her, that means supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, calling attention to police brutality and institutional racism.

“That’s always meant that I’m going to hold the viewpoint that’s supportive of those communities but more so I’m going to do things that actively make life better for them,” Martina said.

The teen says she’s planning future protests in surrounding communities throughout the summer.

“Reminding people this is a movement, not a moment,” Martina said. “We got to keep fighting.”