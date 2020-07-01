CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A full-on fireworks fight in the middle of a street was caught on camera in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. This comes as complaints about fireworks are surging in the city.

The fireworks fight happened last Thursday at 15th Street and Duncannon Avenue.

You can see at least five people shooting fireworks at each other.

Erin Hunley uploaded the unbelievable video to Facebook. It’s been shared almost 4,000 times.

