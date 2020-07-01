PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With cases of COVID-19 increasing, officials in our tri-state region are pausing some reopening plans and imposing new restrictions as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania made masks mandatory in all public spaces.

In issuing the order to wear masks, Gov. Tom Wolf says they are essential to stopping the spread of COVID-19, adding that hot spots of new cases have been traced to people not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

“What we need the public to do is to wear masks like this,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Masks have been shown to be very helpful in terms of preventing community spread.”

In Delaware, masks are also now mandatory in Rehoboth, even on the beach.

“Too many people have sacrificed too much for us to see another really dramatic uptick,” Gov. John Carney said.

COVID-19 is spread by airborne droplets when people cough, sneeze, or talk. That’s why masks are so important, as demonstrated in this new research.

Lasers were used to detect respiratory droplets emitted from a cough. With no face covering, germs spread almost 12 feet.

“We know what works. We’ve got to get everybody to wear masks,” Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute Dr. Ashish Jha said.

The research from Florida Atlantic University tested different non-medical masks, measuring the effectiveness of the average droplet spread from a cough.

A bandana-covered cough traveled 3.5, while a quilted, cotton mask kept the spread to 2.5 inches. With cone-style masks, germs spread about eight inches.

The best protection came from a stitched, quilted fabric mask.

“All of the evidence, not just this study but others, suggests that something is better than nothing — any face covering is better than doing nothing at all,” Jha said.

Officials say cases of COVID-19 have been spreading mainly among young people who have been in bars and parties while not wearing masks.

Masks are now mandatory now in the state of Pennsylvania. With the upcoming holiday weekend, officials say it’s critically important for people to wear masks if they’re going to be out at any public gatherings. Don’t leave home without one.