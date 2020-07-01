SOUTH BOWERS, Del. (CBS) — State police say the bodies of two missing swimmers who were pulled into strong currents at a Delaware beach have been recovered. Authorities say brothers 21-year-old Kevin George Jr., of Philadelphia, and 20-year-old Zion George, of Tennessee, were located Wednesday morning.
Officials say the brothers, along with a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, entered the water in the Delaware Bay in South Bowers on Tuesday afternoon, quickly became distressed and were pulled into Murderkill River.
Authorities say Michael Hignutt, the assistant chief of the South Bowers Beach Fire Department, and his cousin, Timothy Smith, were fishing in the area when they heard cries for help.
Hignutt and Smith were able to rescue the unidentified man and woman, who are both from Philadelphia.
Rescue crews spent more than four hours Tuesday night looking for the George brothers.
The search resumed at 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to state police, Kevin George Jr.’s body was located around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, while Zion George was located at about 10:45 a.m. in the same area.
