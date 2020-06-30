WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey beach town has canceled their July 4th fireworks show amid public safety concerns. Wildwood officials announced the cancellation of the fireworks show on Tuesday.
Officials are encouraging people to stay away from large gatherings during traditionally the busiest holiday of the year — which also falls on the busiest day of the week, Saturday.
“Wildwood is ready, willing and able to produce a spectacular fireworks show,” Mayor Pete Byron said. “However, as we’ve seen with the delay of opening indoor dining this week, the public is not adequately following COVID-19 public safety rules such as social distancing. We can’t take a chance that Wildwood sees a spike in cases and shuts down our businesses who have already suffered immensely due to closures.”
Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski says despite moving the fireworks to the widest part of the Wildwoods, they still expect large crowds will gather near Rio Grande Avenue for the display.
“We cannot take the chance that the public will be unable to practice social distancing due to crowds,” Mikulski said.
They did not immediately release a decision on the weekly Friday night firework shows but expect to have a decision in the near future.
You must log in to post a comment.