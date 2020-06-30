Comments
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Flames consumed a home in Downingtown, Chester County overnight. Cell phone video shows as firefighters battled the fire on Lake Drive, shortly before midnight Monday.
Eyewitness News learned the fire began in the attached garage and quickly spread to the rest of the home.
Fortunately, everyone inside the house was able to get out.
No word on what sparked the fire.
