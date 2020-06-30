PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify a man wanted for allegedly starting a fire inside a smoke shop in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. Investigators say several individuals forced their way into the Kensington Smoke Shop, at 1816 E. Allegheny Ave., and looted the business.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The incident happened on June 1, around 11:30 p.m.
Shortly after midnight, a man is seen lighting objects on top of a table in an office area.
The fire spread, causing heavy damage to the property.
The suspect is described as a white male approximately 28-35 years old, with a thin build, clean-shaven beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a tan or beige jacket with a dark-colored zipper and dark buttons, dark pants, white sneakers and was possibly wearing an Eagles hat.
He is believed to have a tattoo with a name or lettered writing on the left side of the neck.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
You must log in to post a comment.