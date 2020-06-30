Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know the name of the police officer seen in a viral video spraying tear gas into the eyes of a protester on the Vine Street Expressway. Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs officials say his name is Richard Nicoletti.
He’s a 12-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the SWAT unit.
Christina Sorenson, who was one of the protesters sprayed, spoke to Eyewitness News last week.
“I put my hands behind my back, I was waiting to be arrested and then I felt somebody pull on my goggles and then spray me directly in my eyes,” Sorenson said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Nicoletti for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.
